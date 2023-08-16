Subscribe

OpenAI Utilizes GPT-4 for AI-Based Content Moderation System

  • OpenAI is using its GPT-4 to create a scalable, consistent, and customizable AI-powered moderation system aimed to ease the burden on human moderators.
  • The company claims that GPT-4 can aid in policy development and swiftly adapt to changes, thus allowing companies to perform work of approximately six months in a day.
  • However, it underlines the importance of human involvement in the process to verify model judgements and tackle complex edge cases while dealing with possible biases introduced during model training.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Via

join the nextbigwhat newsletter

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Summarized

Get to the core point of the news - in less than 60 words. Summarized for you.

8 AM. IST

Delivered at 8 AM (IST). A perfect chai (or coffee?) companion!

Designed for busy you

The newsletter is designed for busy professionals like you.






More products »