OpenAI Utilizes GPT-4 for AI-Based Content Moderation System

- OpenAI is using its GPT-4 to create a scalable, consistent, and customizable AI-powered moderation system aimed to ease the burden on human moderators.
- The company claims that GPT-4 can aid in policy development and swiftly adapt to changes, thus allowing companies to perform work of approximately six months in a day.
- However, it underlines the importance of human involvement in the process to verify model judgements and tackle complex edge cases while dealing with possible biases introduced during model training.