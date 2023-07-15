OpenAI VP Refutes Claims that ChatGPT is Becoming Less Intelligent

- OpenAI is dogged by lawsuits, an FTC inquiry, and declining user numbers, plus unhappiness from GPT-4 users about its declining quality.
- Despite users’ complaints about degradation, OpenAI VP Peter Welinder denies claims that ChatGPT has been deliberately made ‘dumber’, instead suggesting that users may notice more issues the more they use the system.
- He also invites users to share examples they believe show a regression in the AI’s performance, underlining that GPT-4, though advanced, is still imperfect and under development.