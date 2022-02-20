OpenSea Investigating ‘Exploit Rumors’ as Users Complain of Missing NFTs

- The company cited that same mass email about the migration process as one of the possible sources of the link.
- The apparent attacker’s address holds about $1.7 million worth of ETH, as well as three tokens from the Bored Ape Yacht Club, two Cool Cats, one Doodle and one Azuki.
- “We are actively investigating rumors of an exploit associated with OpenSea related smart contracts,” OpenSea posted to Twitter Saturday night U.S. hours. “This appears to be a phishing attack originating outside of OpenSea’s website. Do not click links outside of opensea.io.”
