OpenSea Launches NFT Marketplace Protocol Named Seaport

- NFT marketplace OpenSea launched Seaport, an open-source and decentralized Ethereum protocol optimized for NFT transactions.
- Currently, Ethereum NFTs are only tradable for ETH at OpenSea and other marketplaces. With Seaport, users can swap NFTs for combinations of crypto and other NFTs, including targeting NFTs by trait or ID.
- Seaport is a decentralized Ethereum NFT marketplace protocol that allows users to swap NFTs for ETH, ERC20 altcoins and stablecoins, and other Ethereum NFTs. The protocol is a set of standardized instructions for executing the marketplace functionality on which other companies build products.
