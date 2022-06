NFT marketplace OpenSea has had just $785 million trading volume over the past 30 days – a decline of 195%. Data from DappRadar suggests that trading volume on OpenSea is down 57% across all networks over the past 30 days.

Total website traffic for OpenSea has also been trending down since March with a 15% decline from April to May. The site had 67 million visitors in May which is still 30 times greater than competitor Rarible.