Oracle’s AI Strategy: $4B Commitments, New Service Offerings and Plans for Generative AI

- Oracle, an early adopter of AI, is pushing for deployment across its apps and cloud services; it recently introduced generative AI solutions in various industries.
- According to VP Karan Batta, Oracle’s focus areas are multi-cloud strategy, its core infrastructure and the AI strategy which is driving growth.
- For Oracle, going forward, the AI strategy will focus on the infrastructure, service layer, and applications with a prime focus on security and privacy needs of enterprise customers and government.