Subscribe

Oracle’s AI Strategy: $4B Commitments, New Service Offerings and Plans for Generative AI

  • Oracle, an early adopter of AI, is pushing for deployment across its apps and cloud services; it recently introduced generative AI solutions in various industries.
  • According to VP Karan Batta, Oracle’s focus areas are multi-cloud strategy, its core infrastructure and the AI strategy which is driving growth.
  • For Oracle, going forward, the AI strategy will focus on the infrastructure, service layer, and applications with a prime focus on security and privacy needs of enterprise customers and government.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
nextbigwhat We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Dismiss
Allow Notifications