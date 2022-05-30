How to Organize Your Life

Keeping life organized often feels like a juggling act. Instead of throwing life’s tasks in the air in hopes you’ll somehow manage to catch them all, follow a framework to keep every area of your life in order. The result is getting more done while feeling less stressed.

The Organize Your Life Framework

Rules can feel rigid and joyless: do this, not that

In reality, following a set of guidelines in life can be freeing

When we have a predetermined set of ways we aim to act, we limit the analysis paralysis that comes with choice and the agony that flows from indecision

Develop habits and build a routine

Have a strong reason why you want to develop a certain habit

Once you have the habits you want in your life, assemble them in a daily routine that keeps you productive

A little planning goes a long way

Plan and schedule in the small things

Dedicate an hour a week to planning your week

Overestimate how long a task will take you

Embrace your natural inclinations

Organizing your life and thoughtfully crafting your habits and routines can quickly become a self-defeating exercise in aspirational living.

Be realistic about yourself and embrace what you can conceivably commit to for the long haul

A few different areas where you can lean into your natural state are: If you dislike ironing, buy only clothing in wrinkle resistant materials

If you hate going to the gym, join a recreational sports team

Consistency over perfection

Create realistic plans that fit into your life

An “all-or-nothing” attitude can cause self-sabotage

Make consistency a part of your life and get used to imperfection

By opting for continuous effort towards a realistic aim create more room for everything you want to do in life

Find balance

Prioritize long-term sustainability with balance and self-care: avoid overextending yourself and spending too much time on work, prioritize physical activity, try meditation, journalling, or cultivating a gratitude practice, spend time with friends and family, unwind alone with a good movie or book, and avoid all-nighters.

Prioritize appropriately

One way to make juggling all of life’s demands easier is to intentionally let some balls drop

To make time for what’s important to you, get comfortable with saying, “no”.

Do not confuse importance for urgency

Know your most important task and prioritize it accordingly

Declutter and Simplify

Always be on the lookout for opportunities to make space

Less is more: organize your to-do list

Marie Kondo’s To-Do List Tip

Organize by task and keep only the tasks that spark Joy

Measure your progress

Have a regular weekly review

Try out the quantified self method and measure your goals

Implement an Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) format for your goals – at work or in life

Track your time being productive or distracted online with RescueTime Productivity

Automate or outsource

Set up automations that remove active effort and free up time and energy

Consider where outsourcing to someone else could save you time

Experiencing new things and seeking out novel experiences will bring excitement to life and break you out of periods of plateau

Work

Represent what most people are actually organizing their lives around

Organize Your Life at Work

Declutter your desk, inbox, and task manager

Prioritize deep work

Find opportunities for automation and outsourcing

Balance work goals with life

Avoid after-hours emails and team chat messages

Book regular time off each year for vacations to recharge

Organize Your Life at Home

Build habits for for running a household effectively

Use a task manager to set up daily, weekly, and monthly recurring tasks

Declutter your home

Regularly check your pantry and fridge for old and expired items

Donate clothing, toys, and books you no longer use

Automate and outsource errands and chores

Health and Fitness

Making time for a healthy lifestyle is a multiplier for everything else: we become better at our jobs, can be more present for our loved ones, and feel more motivated to tackle life’s other challenges.

Organize Your Health and Fitness

Follow your inclinations with diet and exercise

Use balance when thinking about healthy food choices

Prioritize health and fitness

Set and measure fitness goals

Wear a fitness tracker to count your steps

Record your lifts and keep track of our PRs

Organize Your Finances

Plan your money flow

Understand your net income and create a budget that includes a fixed expenses, variable expenses, debts, and savings

Add to your savings every single month

Set financial goals for different time periods

Automate your finances

Decrease the amount of time you spend on all aspects of your finances

Relationships

Cultivate close relationships with family and friends

Organize Your Social Life

Make time for planning social outings

Redefine what socializing looks like

Practice consistency with seeing friends and family

For long-distance relationships, make use of phone calls and video chat to decrease the time between seeing one another

Organize Your Travel

Take the stress out of travel with planning

Create a travel checklist with everything you need to pack

Experiment with new travel spots

Ask friends, family, and colleagues for their favorite vacation destinations

Make “travel” a weekly or monthly habit by being a Tourist in your own city

