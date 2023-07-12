Outrage in the Indian Gaming Industry Over 28% GST; Fear of Job Losses

- The 50th GST Council’s decision to impose a 28% GST on online gaming has been met with vehement criticism, with industry stakeholders categorizing it as unconstitutional.
- They argue it will cause massive job losses, irreparable damage to the industry, benefit offshore platforms, and fail to distinguish between skill-based games and gambling.
- Skepticism arises over confusion in past and prospective tax incidence in the online gaming industry, leading to concerns about feasibility and the burden on growth.