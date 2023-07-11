Outverse enters open beta with $6m for full-stack community platform

- Outverse, founded in 2021, receives $6 million in funding for an all-in-one platform to host software companies’ communities and product knowledge.
- Unlike other community tools, Outverse aims to provide a dedicated platform for hosting, managing and running software communities, including forums, knowledge bases, and product documentation.
- Outverse will leverage AI technology (LLMs) to provide a centralized knowledge ecosystem for SaaS software communities, improving knowledge discovery including SEO.