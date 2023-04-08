Over 408 million loans worth Rs 23.2 trillion sanctioned under PMMY

- Over 408 million loans worth Rs 23.2 trillion have been sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY).
- PMMY aims to provide easy, collateral-free credit of up to Rs 10 lakh to micro-entrepreneurs for income-generating activities.
