    Over half of digital govt initiatives failing to scale, expand reach

    • Despite having a digital push and increased investments, 55% of digital government programmes are failing to scale up and increase their reach, according to a report by market research firm Gartner.
    • At least 10% of respondents said that they were at the early stages of experimenting or deploying citizen facing digital services, while only 5% felt that they were at the top of the maturity scale.
    • The survey said that 24% of the government organisations were classified as digitally advanced, delivering fully to their digital initiatives and optimising existing practices.
    Daily.