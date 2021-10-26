Home News Over half of digital govt initiatives failing to scale, expand reach
- Despite having a digital push and increased investments, 55% of digital government programmes are failing to scale up and increase their reach, according to a report by market research firm Gartner.
- At least 10% of respondents said that they were at the early stages of experimenting or deploying citizen facing digital services, while only 5% felt that they were at the top of the maturity scale.
- The survey said that 24% of the government organisations were classified as digitally advanced, delivering fully to their digital initiatives and optimising existing practices.
