Over half of Twitter Blue’s initial subscribers no longer paying

  • More than half of the initial subscribers of Twitter Blue, who paid $8 per month, have stopped their subscription.
  • This news is shocking for Elon Musk.
  • These subscribers have reportedly removed the Blue check marks.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

Via

Sign Up for nextbigwhat newsletter

The smartest newsletter, partly written by AI.

Download Pluggd.in, the short news app for busy professionals