Over two-thirds of India’s blue-collared employees earn less than INR 15,000 per month

Females in the workplace made INR 12,398 on average, which was 19% less than their male colleagues, which brings forth the country’s wide gender pay disparity.

The data by Salarybox also highlights that less than 15% of the employee base – earns in the range of INR 20,000-40,000 per month (on an average INR 25k), calling attention to the fact that a vast majority of Indians have difficulties securing even a livable wage. Interestingly, the majority of firms pay wages below the minimum wage set by the Central Pay Commission (CPC), that is INR 18,000 per month.