Overcome your shyness by knowing how to face anyone in 3 minutes

Do this;
• Focus on your mental health
• Mind your appearance
• Have enough sleep (5 – 6 hrs)
• Have daily work out
• Fix your diet
Everything start with you.
• Be grateful for what you have
• Recognize and fix your insecurities
• Forgive yourself, you learnt
• Never compare with others
• Be comfortable with fear
• Be patient with yourself
• Take nothing personally
It’s easy, do this;
• Never interrupt conversations
• Use gestures when needed
• Avoid being overly talkative
• Be sure of your words
How you talk determine the respect you get.
Do this;
• Sit upright and still (legs at least a feet apart or crisscrossed for ladies)
• Stand with your hands/ shoulders open
• Walk on a paced motion
Your posture, how you walk and sit shows how confident you are.
For the next 180 days,
• Talk good of others
• Quit criticism
• Never complain
• Avoid gossip
Your quality of your life is a product of your attitude.
To give meaning to your life;
• Set small and achievable goals
• Set simple rewards for yourself
• Approach attractive stranger
• Get into that scary deal
• Control what you can
The more risk, the more you get.
Do this;
• Maintain a positive support network
• Have something unique about you
• Accept compliment gracefully
• Challenge your inner critic
• Be proud of yourself
Understand yourself and you’ll handle anything.
