Owl Cyber Defense Incorporates Big Bad Wolf Security for Cloud Security Solutions

- Owl Cyber Defense bolsters its cybersecurity portfolio by acquiring Big Bad Wolf Security, a cloud security specialist distributing cross domain solutions.
- The acquisition is part of Owl’s deliberate focus on areas for industry leading capabilities, to expand and provide deep insights in the Identity and Access Management configuration.
- Big Bad Wolf Security’s CEO, Karl MacMillan, recognized for his work in cross domain projects and Linux systems, will leverage this expertise to develop cloud native cross domain solutions for Owl’s clients.