Oxfam report warns of $220 billion budget cuts in emerging economies due to debt crisis

- Oxfam International’s report reveals that the world’s poorest countries could face over $220 billion in budget cuts over the next five years due to a looming debt crisis.
- The crisis, exacerbated by rising global interest rates, inflation, and economic shocks post-COVID-19, has pushed many countries towards default.
- Oxfam urges the IMF and World Bank to create a fairer system, highlighting that debt servicing payments in these countries are outstripping healthcare spending by a ratio of four to one.