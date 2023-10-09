Subscribe

Oxfam report warns of $220 billion budget cuts in emerging economies due to debt crisis

  • Oxfam International’s report reveals that the world’s poorest countries could face over $220 billion in budget cuts over the next five years due to a looming debt crisis.
  • The crisis, exacerbated by rising global interest rates, inflation, and economic shocks post-COVID-19, has pushed many countries towards default.
  • Oxfam urges the IMF and World Bank to create a fairer system, highlighting that debt servicing payments in these countries are outstripping healthcare spending by a ratio of four to one.
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Total
0
Shares
5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
0
0