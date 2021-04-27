Oxygen Saturation Level: What Is The Correct Level? All You Need To Know!

COVID -19 cases are surging across India. More than 3 lakh cases are registered daily, and yet India is left to attain its peak. With this increased number of cases surging every day, the health care system of India is on the verge of collapse.

The medical equipment shortages have now started to begin, and people are experiencing a lack of beds in the hospital. The second wave of COVID-19 has affected India more than its first wave. A great many number of people infected are experiencing serious respiratory problems.

People with prolonged diseases such as blood pressure problems or diabetes are affected more by it. As the virus targets the lungs, the need for oxygen is rising throughout the country. People are suffering to get an oxygen cylinder.

Many are stockpiling the cylinders for the worst case, not knowing how much this is affecting those who are really in need of oxygen.

People need to understand that not everyone would need an oxygen cylinder; neither everyone will have the same saturation level of oxygen.

We are writing today to discuss more around this: oxygen saturation levels, its correct and recommended level in which a COVID-19 patient should be in and the warning sign that tells you to prepare for worse scenarios.

Symptoms and early precautions

Quick recap on some of the most common symptoms of COVID-19:

Headache

Tiredness

Common cold symptoms such as sore throat

Shortness of breath

Diarrhoea

High Fever

Loss of smell and taste

If these symptoms are detected at early stages, then the recovery process can be done at a much faster rate. Precautions that a person should take are:

Self-quarantining

Daily yoga and exercise

Vitamin c enriched diet

Consultation with any healthcare advisor

Sanitizing and washing hands thoroughly after touching any surface.

Monitoring blood saturation level regularly on having any of COVID-19 symptoms.

What is a blood oxygen level?

Blood oxygen level is the level that allows the circulation of oxygen in your blood. This oxygen in the blood is carried out by red blood cells whose routine involves collecting oxygen from the lungs and distributing it to the other parts of the body.

The human body keeps blood oxygen levels and monitors them to keep them in a specified range. This ensures that every cell of the human body gets the oxygen they need.

Blood oxygen level indicates a person’s health and how the distribution of oxygen from the lungs to the cell is taking place. Different oxygen levels indicate other health conditions of a person.

The average oxygen saturation level

The average oxygen saturation level in the human body lies from 90 to 100 %. Below 90% is considered a low category level that requires close monitoring, and the patient may need oxygen.

Patients with oxygen saturation levels ranging from 92 -93 or 98 -99 may not require the use of oxygen. Only the close monitoring of the patients with 92-93 is recommended in this scenario. Many doctors advise not to take any high oxygen if the patient’s saturation level is in the range of 95-100.

People with chronic or acute respiratory diseases may require extra attention; a person with acute respiratory may need oxygen if its saturation level falls below 93. They should also immediately consult doctors for immediate oxygen supplementation.

The low oxygen saturation level

If your oxygen saturation level falls below 94%, then it’s considered low, and the need for medical oxygen may arise. Extremely low saturation levels may result in a condition known as hypoxemia.

Symptoms of low oxygen saturation levels:

Shortness of breath

Restlessness

Headache

Dizziness

Rapid breathing

Chest pain

Rapid heartbeat

Sense of euphoria

Confusion

Visual disorders

How can you measure oxygen saturation levels?

With the help of a pulse oximeter, one can easily know their oxygen saturation levels. You just have to put any one of your fingers inside the oximeter; within seconds, your oxygen saturation level will be indicated on the oximeter screen.

If your oxygen saturation level drops below 94, you are recommended to get medical assistance immediately.

In these times, it’s indispensable for people to follow COVID-19 guidelines and follow a self-care and safety routine to stay healthy as the country is experiencing a shortage of medical supplies.

#StaySafe #StayHome

