OYO accuses Zo Rooms of ‘forum hunting’ after Zostel’s latest plea to stop its IPO

It has found itself in the middle of another legal battle before it takes a step ahead. Hotel rooms aggregator Zo Rooms, which is managed by Zostel Hospitality, has moved a new petition to the Delhi High Court in order to restrain OYO from modifying its shareholding pattern.

OYO condemns Zostel for ‘misrepresenting’ facts An OYO spokesperson told Business Insider, “OYO deplores Zostel’s repeated attempts at misrepresenting case facts and threats of forum hunting. OYO condemns Zostel’s self-serving misrepresentation of case facts to the media and it is an attempt to overreach Delhi HC proceedings.”

The court will also take up a plea by OYO to grant stay on an earlier order from the Supreme Court of India appointed arbitrator in breach of its agreement with Zo Rooms.