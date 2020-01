Oyo has fired 5% of its 12,000 employees in China, while dismissing 12% of its 10,000 staff in India. OYO is also planning to layoff 1,000+ people in India in the next 3-4 months – citing non-performance and restructuring.

Adding to Oyo’s challenges, hotel owners in China have been protesting in front of the company’s offices, accusing the startup of violating contractual agreements.

