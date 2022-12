Small Indian cities like Hathras, Sasaram, Karaikudi, and Tenali saw the most growth in hotel reservations in 2022.

While the top cities for business travel are Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Chennai, OYO reported that the top cities for leisure travel in 2022 were Jaipur, Goa, Kochi, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam.

