Not 8456 Cr, But Paid Just Rs 52 Crore in Legal Fees In FY 2020, Says Amazon

Amazon which has been embroiled in multiple court cases in India claims to have paid just Rs 52 crore during the financial year ending March 2020 in legal fees contrary to multiple media reports published earlier during the day.
The development comes after an India Today report claimed the company spent about Rs 8,456 crore on legal fee against a turnover of about Rs 42, 085 crore during 2019 and 2020.