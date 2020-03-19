Announcing the first Huddle: Pallav Nadhani, FusionCharts on Bootstrapping, Building Product led growth business..and a lot more.

We start the NextBigWhat:Huddle from today (Thu/March 19th) onwards and our first speaker is Pallav Nadhani.
Pallav is the founder of FusionCharts, 17-year old 100% bootstrapped (and profitable) startup and importantly, one of the few product-led global businesses from India.
Fusioncharts has recently been acquired by US-based Idera and Pallav is open to answer all your questions on bootstrapping, going global, building product-led business.
Date: 5 PM. Today (March 19th).
Grab some chai and meet others !
Do join the ProductGeeks Slack channel.