Pandemic 2.0: List Of Coronavirus Resources You Need To Know About!

Coronavirus 2.0 is at our doorstep — much stronger and deadly than last time. And while the government is trying to do every possible thing to curb it off (well, let’s assume), there are fallback, and people are losing their lives.

To fight this at a societal level, several individuals, communities, and nonprofits have come forward to help and assist in almost everything. Unfortunately, very few people are aware of these initiatives.

NextBigWhat decided to bring you everything in one place. Following are some of the coronavirus resources — active & verified — which you may refer to and share with those in need.

For COVID-19 bed availability details:

The Corona patient needs to carry his/ her Aadhar Card & Positive RTPCR report for admission. The officers incharge of this facility are Maj Gen Bhatia, +919654895961 & Col Gulshan Saini, +91 99686 56990. Everything is FREE.

For all the updated information of COVID-19:

These websites have information about fever clinics, oxygen cylinders, COVID hospital’s, ambulance services, bed availability, guidelines, govt orders, notifications and COVID-19 burials.

Consolidated list of plasma resources for those in need in India:

COVID-19 plasma donor – recipient help group

1) KAB Welfare Foundation : 9810063261

https://www.facebook.com/kamlaarorablessings/

2) NDTV plasma donation initiative

Email: feedback@ndtv.com

WhatsApp : 9910668811

3) Panthak Saanjh Initiative

Arranging donors for the patients at the time of emergency

Sunny Khera: +91-9999992492

Gurbrinder Singh: +91-9958525752

4) All India group

https://www.facebook.com/groups/556579325240584/?ref=share

Coronavirus resources: for medical and plasma requirements:

https://forms.gle/r4qBphwvSjqWrU9J9

For becoming a potential plasma donor:

https://forms.gle/3k77WEBxeJf4CTCw9

For sanitized and well-equipped ambulances with ventilators, within 15 to 20 minutes across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Bengaluru:

https://www.gethelpnow.in/ [88 99 88 99 52]

Oxygen & Medicine Availability – City Wise:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vQLa5IUS7JfyoxIOWY53QWKgwFKko542K6lJpWkEq7oZRM79Y1H92YZNUZTOrFhWK2n3P6admdwU8YH/pub

List of NGOs providing relief during COVID-19 across India:

Anyone requiring injection Remdesivir can get @ Rs 899/- as against Rs.4000/- charged by medical shops.

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra Borivali West

Address:

Shop No 4, Bethlehem Apartments

Near Domino’s and Bhagwati Hospital

SVP Road, Borivali West

Mumbai – 400103

Store Timings:

9:30 AM to 9:00 PM (All days open)

Phone and WhatsApp Number – 9969308613

Direct WhatsApp link – http://wa.me/919969308613

Landline Number – 022-28943789

Contact Person – Vijay Gosar

Documents required:

1) Patient’s Aadhar card

2) COVID-19 positive report

3) ORIGINAL Doctors prescription

4) Aadhar card of person taking medicine

PS: We’ll keep updating this list with the latest data and resources. Let us know if you want us to add something in particular. #StaySafe #StayHome