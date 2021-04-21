Pandemic 2.0: List Of Resources Helping Migrant Workers During COVID-19!

Several states have started imposing lockdown again and — and to avoid any travel restrictions, a lot of migrant workers are going back to their hometown. According to the district administration of Ghaziabad, 77,000 migrant workers were sent home in over 1,500 buses on Apr 20, 2021.

Unfortunately, Ghaziabad is not the only city witnessing a mass exodus of migrant workers right now. People all over from Delhi, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, etc. are going back to their homeland — to avoid what they faced back in 2020.

Like in 2020, several individuals and communities have come forward helping migrant workers to ensure safe travel for them.

NextBigWhat decided to bring you everything in one place. Following are some of the resources — active & verified — which are helping migrant workers, the less privileged section and people in need.

Organizations working towards supplying daily essentials and help

1. Born to Win

This Chennai based foundation started “Feed the needy” mission for COVID-19 relief — it provides food, ration and essential commodities to old-age homes, orphanages, migrant workers, rural areas, and the homeless.

Operational area: Chennai

E-mail: b2wborntowin@gmail.com

Website: www.b2wfoundation.org

2. Indian Centre for Development & Rights (ICFDR)

ICFDR distributes essential ration kits that can last for about 30 days to needy people. They have already distributed 2500+ ration kits and impacted over 3000 people.

Operational areas: Delhi, Bareilly, Badaun, Dehradun, Chennai, Salem, Itanagar, Pune, Jaipur and Lucknow

E-mail: reachus@icfdr.org

Website: www.icfdr.org

3. For Daily Wagers

It acts as a platform to connect a donor with a beneficiary in need to send essential items to them. The donor is supposed to place an order of groceries through a third party online platform and get it delivered at the provided address. The team of volunteers stays in touch with both the beneficiary and the donor throughout the process to ensure the delivery reaches every beneficiary assigned by the team.

Operational areas: Delhi & Mumbai

Contact Person: Rehan Gupta

Contact Number: +91 9967135518

Website: www.fordailywagers.com

4. SOUL

SOUL is a non-profit Charitable trust, working on feeding daily labours in/ around Kolkata and Sundarban in West Bengal. Under the program “LunchBox For Hungers”, they have distributed free lunchboxes along with evening meals to tribal people of Sundarban and daily wage earners in Kolkata and outskirts.

Operational areas: Sundarban, Kolkata and Jhargram in West Bengal

Contact Person: Subhankar Banerjee

Contact Number: 9836253999

Website: www.teamsoul.org

5. Humanity First

It helps the needy and underprivileged in several parts of the country. So, far, their team has helped with donating grocery items, masks, sanitizers, gloves and drinking water etc.

Operational areas: Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, AP, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Coimbatore, Orissa, Kolkata, Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, UP and Kashmir

Contact Person: Shameem Ahmad

Contact Number: 9988991775

E-mail: humanityfirstind@gmail.com

6. Rasoi on Wheels

A mobile kitchen service that is providing packed meal boxes to the less privileged section of our society. For the COVID-19 crisis, it is working closely with groups and organizations to provide cooked meals and dry rations to daily wage labourers in Delhi-NCR.

Operational area: Delhi

Contact Person: Atul Kapur

Contact Number: 9811015420

Website: www.rasoionwheels.com

Organizations working towards skill development and creating opportunities

7. PanIIT

It is a group of all IITs’ alumni that works towards offering skill development programmes to vulnerable migrant labour. It aims to enhance the incomes and livelihoods of the undeserved.

Website: www.paniit.org

8. Aajeevika Bureau

This Udaipur based not-for-profit provides job opportunities to the rural poor; especially migrant workers who move to cities in search of employment. The daily wage and migrant workers are connected with job providers and issued with an identity card so that they have access to all government schemes and initiatives.

Website: www.aajeevika.org

9. Khalsa Aid

The UK-based humanitarian relief organisation is working around the clock to distribute langar and ration kits among the needy, migrant and sanitation workers. In 2020, close to 32,000 Khalsa Aid volunteers were on the ground, working across the country

Website: www.khalsaaid.org

MAJOR HELPLINES:

Andhra Pradesh: 9177611110

Assam: 8527612266/ 9622989797

Bihar: 9431815833

Odisha: 9437210000

Uttar Pradesh: 9871115034/ 9437210000

West Bengal: 9830154101

For more details, visit: www.dailywageworker.com/migrant-helplines

PS: We’ll keep updating this list with the latest data and resources. Let us know if you want us to add something in particular that’s helping migrant workers. #StaySafe #MakeAnImpact #TowardsABetterWorld

ALSO READ: Pandemic 2.0: List Of Coronavirus Resources You Need To Know About!