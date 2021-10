The station features songs heard on the SiriusXM SoundCloud show.

“With a hit slot on SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop Nation and now a new home on Pandora, SoundCloud’s top playlist, ‘The Lookout’, is the go-to source with the largest digital audio reach for fans to discover the best in breaking hip hop,” said Caiaffa, the interim head of music at SoundCloud, in a statement.

The new station originates from one of SoundCloud’s most popular playlists, ‘The Lookout,’ which launched in 2019.