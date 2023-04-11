- Parag Agrawal, along with two other former Twitter employees, is suing Elon Musk for a legal bill of over $1 million.
- The legal bill is related to costs of litigation related to their former jobs at Twitter.
Parag Agrawal, former CEO of Twitter, sues Elon Musk for $1 million legal bill
- Parag Agrawal, along with two other former Twitter employees, is suing Elon Musk for a legal bill of over $1 million.
- The legal bill is related to costs of litigation related to their former jobs at Twitter.
[Via]