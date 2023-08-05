Paris Hilton ON: How to Stop Shame from Controlling Your Life & Turning Pain into Purpose | Podcast Summary

PARIS HILTON ON: Overcoming Abuse, Toxic Fame & Finding REAL LOVE | Jay Shetty
In a candid discussion with Jay Shetty, Paris Hilton opens up about her journey, from dealing with traumatic experiences in her past to finding genuine love and healing.
She shares insights about her life, the effect of fame, the importance of trust, and her lessons on self-love and manifestation.
Accepting Parents’ Mistakes
Paris Hilton has come to accept her parents’ mistakes and lack of accountability, realizing that they, too, were victims of manipulation and deception.
This acceptance is part of her healing journey.
Creating a Safe Environment for Children
Creating a safe and non-judgmental environment for children to openly communicate with their parents fosters trust and problem-solving.
This is a priority for Paris Hilton as a mother.
The Power of Manifestation
Manifestation, as Paris Hilton believes, is a powerful tool for positivity and transformation.
It helped her cope with tough times and realize her dreams, proving that no matter the despair, one can create a future vision of life without boundaries.