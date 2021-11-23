    Parliamentary panel ready to adopt the draft report On Data Protection Bill

    • The draft report on the Data Protection Bill was referred to the parliamentary panel in December 2019.
    • A joint parliamentary committee has finalised the draft report on the Data Protection Bill after two years of deliberations and five extensions.
    • In July 2017, an expert committee on data protection was set up by the Ministry of Electronics and IT. Former Surpeme Court judge Justice BN Srikrishna headed the panel that proposed a personal data protection bill and submitted its report in July 2018.
    Daily.