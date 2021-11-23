Parliamentary panel ready to adopt the draft report On Data Protection Bill

HomeNewsParliamentary panel ready to adopt the draft report On Data Protection Bill
The draft report on the Data Protection Bill was referred to the parliamentary panel in December 2019.
A joint parliamentary committee has finalised the draft report on the Data Protection Bill after two years of deliberations and five extensions.
In July 2017, an expert committee on data protection was set up by the Ministry of Electronics and IT. Former Surpeme Court judge Justice BN Srikrishna headed the panel that proposed a personal data protection bill and submitted its report in July 2018.