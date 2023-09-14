Patronus AI debuts LLM evaluation tool for regulated industries, secures $3M seed funding

- Patronus AI, a startup founded by ex-Meta AI experts, has launched a service to test and evaluate large language models (LLMs), focusing on regulated industries.
- The newly-released tool aims to identify potential difficulties in LLMs, especially instances where the model presents incorrect answers due to a lack of relevant data.
- Alongside revealing their product, Patronus AI also announced a $3 million seed round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with participation from Factorial Capital and several industry angels.