Patronus AI debuts LLM evaluation tool for regulated industries, secures $3M seed funding

  • Patronus AI, a startup founded by ex-Meta AI experts, has launched a service to test and evaluate large language models (LLMs), focusing on regulated industries.
  • The newly-released tool aims to identify potential difficulties in LLMs, especially instances where the model presents incorrect answers due to a lack of relevant data.
  • Alongside revealing their product, Patronus AI also announced a $3 million seed round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with participation from Factorial Capital and several industry angels.
