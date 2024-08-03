Pattern Breakers: Why some startups change the future #BookSummary

With intriguing and entertaining storytelling based on a lifetime of experience, Pattern Breakers vividly illustrates what differentiates breakthrough ideas from those that initially seem promising but that meet with mediocre results, and why others that initially seem unworthy—even idiotic—end up radically changing how people live.

Was it dumb luck that made Uber so successful? (hint: no, it was iPhone 4S)!

What Maples and Stanford University’s Peter Ziebelman discovered contradicts accepted wisdom and upends today’s formulaic approach to entrepreneurship: that one should look for a big open market, talk to prospective customers to find their highest needs, their “pain points” in that market, and then build what is missing.

Rather, patterns are broken and the potential for breakthrough opportunity created when inflection points—events that offer the potential for new empowering capabilities—are harnessed, transforming how people think, work, feel, and act.

Here is a summary of the Pattern Breakers book - in bite-sized format.

The future doesn’t happen to us. It happens because of us. It comes to life when someone dares to supplant old ways with a different way : Mike Maples Jr

Pattern Breaking vs. Pattern Matching

Humans are expert pattern matchers, which helps us find order and predictability in life. However, breakthroughs require pattern breaking. Pattern-breaking founders create something that challenges existing norms and habits.

They boldly defy current assumptions, often facing resistance from experts who are too entrenched in existing patterns to see new potential.