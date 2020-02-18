Pay Using Time: IKEA is running a crazy experiment

https://www.forbes.com/sites/simonchandler/2020/02/17/ikea-becomes-first-retailer-to-let-customers-pay-using-time/#500bd24f557b

IKEA is running a crazy experiment in Dubai. They are willing to pay for your time. That is, the more time customers spend travelling to IKEA, the more they can buy.

Dubbed “Buy With Your Time,” the idea behind the new promotion is that customers usually spend an inordinate amount of time travelling to IKEA outlets, usually because said outlets reside on the outskirts of towns. In view of this, IKEA has added “time currency” prices for every item in its Dubai stores, which are based on the average Dubai salary.

How will IKEA track? Well, you need to allow IKEA to track your live location on Google Maps while visiting the store.