The indicative maximum number of equity shares that could be repurchased at the maximum buyback price and the maximum buyback size is 10,493,827. As of March 2022, this amounts to roughly 1.62% of the company’s paid-up share capital.

Paytm said it would utilise “at least 50% of the amount earmarked as the maximum buyback size i.e. Rs. 425 crore” for the buyback.