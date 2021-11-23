    Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma lost $836 million in two days

    • Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s wealth has nosedived more than $836 million after One97 Communications Ltd, the company he has taken public, nosedived 37% in two trading sessions since its market debut.
    • Sharma, who founded the company in 2000, holds a 9.1% stake, or 60 million shares, in Paytm.
    • Paytm said its monthly transacting users also grew by 35% to 63 million in October from 47 million a year ago.
