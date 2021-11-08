    Paytm hints at Bitcoin offering services if India makes crypto “fully legal”

    • Interestingly, in August last year, Paytm reportedly froze Paytm Payments Bank’s customer accounts, suspecting them of cryptocurrency trading.
    • It is worth noting that the Indian government has been working on a cryptocurrency bill for quite some time.
    • The Reserve Bank of India had banned cryptocurrencies in 2018 but the order was struck down by the Supreme Court in March 2020.
