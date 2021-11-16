Home News Paytm Money introduces ‘Voice Trading,’ an AI-powered service.
- Paytm Money has launched ‘Voice Trading’, powered by artificial intelligence, allowing users to place a trade or get information about stocks via single voice command.
- The voice trading feature enables a single voice command, with the use of neural networks and natural language processing to allow instant processing.
- The platform is rolling out the voice trading feature in beta to select users.
[Via
]
Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter
Daily.