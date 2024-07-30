Paytm Launches NFC Card Soundbox, a 2-in-1 QR payment device

Paytm NFC Card Soundbox

With an improved and longer-lasting battery life of up to 10 days, merchants can benefit from the Paytm NFC Card Soundbox without frequent charging. In addition to its core features of instant audio confirmation and a display screen for transaction amounts, this innovation helps merchants streamline their day-to-day transactions, making their business operations more efficient and cost-effective.

With the Paytm NFC Card Soundbox, merchants can seamlessly receive mobile payments from any UPI app and accept NFC-based debit and credit cards, all through a single device