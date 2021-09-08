    Paytm, Ola bosses share ‘Easiest solution’ for charging EVs

    • Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma requested the Centre, including Niti Aayog to amend policy encouraging EV charging points in residential and office works spaces.
    • Aggarwal said that the easiest solution to charging infrastructure could be low-cost slow charging outlets in parking, be in independent homes, RWAs/apartments, etc.
    Daily.