- Paytm, Ola bosses share ‘Easiest solution’ for charging EVs.
- Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma requested the Centre, including Niti Aayog to amend policy encouraging EV charging points in residential and office works spaces.
- Aggarwal said that the easiest solution to charging infrastructure could be low-cost slow charging outlets in parking, be in independent homes, RWAs/apartments, etc.
