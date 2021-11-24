    Paytm shares recovers for second day post weak listing

    • Shares of Paytm rose for a second day on Wednesday, easing a selloff that wiped out about a third of the digital payments startup’s value in its first two trading sessions.
    • Paytm shares had sunk 27% last Thursday, marking one of the worst debuts by a major technology company globally.
    • The market will watch how Paytm will use its strengths to enter into new businesses or create a moat and if it manages to emerge as a leader in a particular business then we can expect buying interest from lower levels otherwise it may take many years to reach its peak valuations, added Meena.
