Paytm shares rise nearly 10% ,after crashing for two straight days

Shares of recently listed One 97 Communications, the parent entity of digital payments firm Paytm, climbed nearly 10 per cent on Tuesday after declining for two consecutive days post their listing.
The Paytm scrip rose 9.58 percent to end at Rs 1,489.80 apiece on the National Stock Exchange while on the BSE, it climbed 9.90 per cent to settle at Rs 1,494.95 per share.
During the intraday trade, the stock had hit a high of Rs 1,525.00 on the BSE and NSE. Over 1.29 crore shares were traded on the NSE during the session while over 11.16 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE, data from the respective stock exchanges showed.