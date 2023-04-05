- Paytm has boosted its offline payments leadership with 6.8 million devices.
- The merchant gross merchandise value (GMV) for the quarter (for three months ended March 2023) increased 40% year-over-year to Rs 3.62 lakh crore ($44 billion).
Paytm strengthens offline payments with 6.8 million devices, GMV increases 40%
