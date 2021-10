The DigiLocker can retrieve and store documents such as Driving License and Vehicle Registration Certificate, Aadhar Card, Mark Sheets among others.

Paytm spokesperson said, “We are excited to bring the Digilocker functionality to the Paytm App. Millions of users who open the Paytm app for vaccine booking, travel, FASTag, insurance, KYC and many other use cases, will be elated to have the DigiLocker functionality which will enable convenience and easy access to important documents.”