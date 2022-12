For the two months ending in November, the total number of loans disbursed increased by 150% YoY to 6.8 million, while the value of loans disbursed increased by 374% YoY to Rs 6,292 crore ($774 million).

Paytm reported that during the same period, the total merchant GMV processed by its platform totaled Rs 2.28 lakh crore ($28 billion).