The value of loans disbursed through Paytm grew close to six times to Rs 7,313 crore, from Rs 1,257 crore in the September 2021 quarter.

The total number of loans disbursed by Paytm grew by over three fold to about 9.2 million in the quarter ended September 2022, from 2.8 million a year ago.

