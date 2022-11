The value of loans Paytm disbursed in October grew 387 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,056 crore. The company disbursed 3.4 million loans in October to clock YoY growth of 161 per cent.

Paytm is on the path to profitability and free cash flow as it scales up its lending business, said CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.