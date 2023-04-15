- PBS broadcaster has left the Twitter platform.
- This happened one day after NPR’s exit due to concerns that the labels undermine their credibility as independent news outlets.
- The label used was “government-funded media”.
PBS leaves Twitter after being labeled “government-funded media”
