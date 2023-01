• Private Equity-Venture Capital (PE-VC) firms investments in India fell by 29% from 2021 to 2022.

• PE-VC firms invested $46 billion (across 1,261 deals) in Indian companies in 2022.

• This is compared to the 2021 record high of $65 billion (across 1,362 deals).

• Data provided by Venture Intelligence.

