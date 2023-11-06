Subscribe

Peak XV achieves fourth 10x return with Mamaearth’s IPO, post-Sequoia separation

  • Peak XV Partners has achieved its fourth 10x or greater return with the oversubscribed IPO of Mamaearth, marking its 20th IPO in India and Southeast Asia.
  • The venture fund has also seen significant returns from its investments in Zomato and K12 Techno Services, and recently sold its shares in Go Colors for a 15x-plus return.
  • With a capital pool of $2.5 billion, Peak XV oversees a larger capital volume than any other venture capital firm focused on India and Southeast Asia, and is now looking to expand its focus on Australia and the U.S.
