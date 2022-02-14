Peloton could have seen its troubles coming, if only it had asked these questions

- Most people will only want to purchase one Peloton bike and, assuming they’re well designed, it should last for a long time.
- Continuing to double down on production of their existing bike signaled a resistance from Peloton to listen to users, innovate their design, and expand into categories that could have attracted new customers.
- Introducing a more compact bike design, non-connected options, and equipment that supports other app-based classes like Pilates, boxing, and strength training may have allowed Peloton to continue serving their existing user base while also appealing to new customers.
