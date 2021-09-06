People are hiring out their faces to become deepfake-style marketing clones | MIT Technology Review

HomeNewsPeople are hiring out their faces to become deepfake-style marketing clones | MIT Technology Review
Liri can juggle so many jobs, in multiple countries, because she has hired out her face to Hour One, a startup that uses people’s likenesses to create AI-voiced characters that then appear in marketing and educational videos for organizations around the world.
Hour One is not the only company taking deepfake tech mainstream, using it to produce mash-ups of real footage and AI-generated video.
Hour One’s clients pay the company to use its characters in promotional or commercial video.