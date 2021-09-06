    People are hiring out their faces to become deepfake-style marketing clones | MIT Technology Review

    • Liri can juggle so many jobs, in multiple countries, because she has hired out her face to Hour One, a startup that uses people’s likenesses to create AI-voiced characters that then appear in marketing and educational videos for organizations around the world.
    • Hour One is not the only company taking deepfake tech mainstream, using it to produce mash-ups of real footage and AI-generated video.
    • Hour One’s clients pay the company to use its characters in promotional or commercial video.
    [Via]
