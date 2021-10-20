Pepperfry plans to file for IPO by next June

HomeNewsPepperfry plans to file for IPO by next June
BENGALURU : Furniture marketplace Pepperfry is planning to file for an initial public offering in the first half of 2022, and raise a pre-listing funding round by the year-end, said a top company executive.
In a relatively young online furniture market, Pepperfry competes with not only vertical e-tailers but also horizontal players such as Amazon India and Flipkart, which have been ramping up their furniture offerings.
In September 2020, Mint first reported that Pepperfry was looking to do an IPO in 12-18 months’ time.