    Pepperfry plans to file for IPO by next June

    • BENGALURU : Furniture marketplace Pepperfry is planning to file for an initial public offering in the first half of 2022, and raise a pre-listing funding round by the year-end, said a top company executive.
    • In a relatively young online furniture market, Pepperfry competes with not only vertical e-tailers but also horizontal players such as Amazon India and Flipkart, which have been ramping up their furniture offerings.
    • In September 2020, Mint first reported that Pepperfry was looking to do an IPO in 12-18 months’ time.
    Daily.